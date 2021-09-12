Turkmenistan approves procedure for certification of software products

Based on the Law of Turkmenistan "On Electronic Document, Electronic Document Management and Digital Services", the Main State Service of "Turkmenstandartlary" developed and approved the Software Certification Procedure, Trend reports citing Turkmen media.

The content of the document is published on the website of the Ministry of Justice of Turkmenistan.

The new Procedure applies to all ready-to-use software products created in Turkmenistan, as well as foreign software used in the country. According to the document, certification will be carried out by the relevant cybersecurity department of “Turkmenstandartlary”.

The document was developed in order to comply with the copyright for software developed in Turkmenistan and to strengthen the cybersecurity of the local network infrastructure.