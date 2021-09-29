Turkmenistan to join Turkic Council as observer

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 29

Trend:

Turkmenistan will join the Turkic Council as an observer, Trend reports on Sept. 29 referring to Business Turkmenistan.

For the first time, the issue of the country's accession to the Turkic Council was discussed at the end of June this year during a meeting of the Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov with the Council's Secretary-General Bagdad Amreyev.

The organization was established in October 2009. Its current members are Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkey.