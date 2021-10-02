Turkmen President to visit Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 2

By Fakhri Vakilov – Trend:

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov will pay an official visit to Uzbekistan on October 4-5, Trend reports referring to Turkmenistan Today news agency.

Within the framework of the visit, a number of important events are scheduled, including the Turkmen-Uzbek Economic Forum.

The parties plan to bring the volume of Uzbek-Turkmen trade to $1 billion in the near future.

In addition, the sides are discussing the creation of border trade zones on the Uzbek-Turkmen border, which will give an additional impetus to the development of bilateral trade, including by increasing mutual supplies of agricultural and household appliances, food products, building materials, as well as petrochemical products.

---

Follow author on Twitter:@vakilovfaxri