Turkmenistan 27 October 2021 16:59 (UTC+04:00)
Cairo-Moscow flight returns to airport due to suspicious message in cabin Arab World 18:06
Norwegian Air to lease 13 Boeing planes Europe 18:04
McDonald's sales soar on higher prices, newer menu items US 17:59
Iran supports development of constructive relations with Azerbaijan - FM Politics 17:53
Iran’s PMO declares volume of essential products available in ports Transport 17:51
TOP-10 Azerbaijani banks in terms of net profit for 3Q2021 Finance 17:51
Azerbaijan inks new deals with several states on investment in its Alat FEZ - ministry Economy 17:47
Kazakhstan increases mobile internet speed in September Kazakhstan 17:36
IMIDRO reveals data on iron ore concentrate production in Iran Business 17:31
Renaissance Capital forecasts inflation in Georgia to slow down Georgia 17:30
Azerbaijan talks possible vaccination of adolescents prone to catching COVID-19 Society 17:23
Kazakhstan considering introducing carbon tax Kazakhstan 17:20
India, Kyrgyzstan hold first strategic dialogue, discuss Afghanistan Other News 17:14
Uzbekistan Railways modernizing railway carriages to increase passenger traffic Uzbekistan 17:14
Japanese TEPCO plans to continue investment in Georgia's energy sector Georgia 17:13
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds Finance 17:11
Iran`s TEDPIX on the rise after week of decline Finance 17:11
Teva Pharm Q3 profit misses estimates, to sell $4 bln in bonds Israel 17:09
OPEC ready to strengthen co-op with Turkmenistan Turkmenistan 16:59
Kazakh Energy Ministry working on building nuclear power plant Oil&Gas 16:58
Uzbek Ministry of Finance to cancel fees for purchase of used cars in 2022 Uzbekistan 16:49
Indian Railways changes policy, PSUs to now compete in open market for tenders Other News 16:48
Turkey's leather exports to Iran up in value for 9M2021 Turkey 16:47
Azerbaijan confirms 2,300 more COVID-19 cases, 1,248 recoveries Society 16:45
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 16:44
Georgia and Spain eye to launch direct flights between capitals Georgia 16:42
Azerbaijan, WB ink new loan agreement Economy 16:34
Iron ore concentrate production by giant Iranian companies up Business 16:31
Turkmenistan starts experimental growth of papaya in Mary region Turkmenistan 16:29
IMF revising India's growth forecast is 'gross under estimation': N K Singh Other News 16:28
Turkish KOSGEB talks interest in implementing projects in Azerbaijan's Karabakh Business 16:21
Decarbonization of economy to transform Kazakhstan’s fuel and energy complex – minister Kazakhstan 16:21
Kazakhstan's trade indicators with EAEU member states for 8M2021 unveiled Kazakhstan 16:20
Kazakhstan records decrease in renewable energy tariffs Kazakhstan 16:03
Bank Keshavarzi Iran provides loans for construction of greenhouses Finance 15:51
State Grain Fund of Azerbaijan transferred to jurisdiction of State Reserves Agency Politics 15:50
UNHCR Representative in Azerbaijan pays visit to Aghdam (PHOTO) Politics 15:48
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev congratulates President of Czech Republic Politics 15:47
Iran resumes rice imports Business 15:46
Israel government foreign currency bonds to trade on Tel Aviv bourse Israel 15:33
Putin, Finnish president to discuss bilateral cooperation, global issues — Kremlin Russia 15:27
Uber partners with Hertz to offer 50,000 Tesla rentals to U.S. ride-hail drivers US 15:23
Turkmenistan and Iran to expand trade ties Business 15:19
Equinor slightly reduces equity production of liquids and gas Oil&Gas 15:15
Nar upgrades another sale and service center (PHOTO) Society 15:10
Achieving carbon neutrality in Kazakhstan requires big investments - minister Kazakhstan 15:05
Amount of loans issued by Bank Keshavarzi Iran increasing Finance 15:03
Azerbaijan’s liberated lands to soon become example of modern production for entire region – Erdogan Politics 15:03
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for October 27 Society 14:59
Equinor expects 2% increase in 2021 liquids and gas production Oil&Gas 14:58
Iran, Uzbekistan seek to boost ties both regionally and internationally Business 14:57
Iran`s Raisi reaffirms will to boost ties with Turkmenistan Business 14:54
AIIB helps strengthen healthcare infrastructure in India Other News 14:48
Turkmenistan, Iran discuss issues on boosting transport communication Turkmenistan 14:43
Turkmenistan, Iran interested in intensifying contacts in regional, int’l structures Turkmenistan 14:42
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan consider resumption of passenger rail transport Transport 14:40
Amount of addressed state social benefits proposed to raise in Azerbaijan Society 14:38
Iran determined to pay off gas debt to Turkmenistan – Iranian minister Turkmenistan 14:37
2nd ICD – CIBAFI Webinar Discussed the Emergence of Cryptocurrencies and its Potential for the Growth of Islamic Finance Industry Arab World 14:34
Georgia, Poland to co-op in railway sector under EU-funded project Georgia 14:33
Kazakh gold extracting venture opens tender to buy spares Tenders 14:29
Equinor’s non-current assets drop in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 14:25
Saudi Arabia licenses 44 companies to open regional headquarters in Riyadh Arab World 14:20
Central Bank of Iran unveils details of oil exports Oil&Gas 14:05
Reps of Turkish National Defense University visit Azerbaijani military educational institutions (PHOTO) Politics 14:05
Azerbaijan may increase need criterion next year Economy 14:04
India among top 10 in the world for cliate technology investments: report Other News 14:01
Turkmenistan launches production of filament lamps Turkmenistan 14:00
Azerbaijan to increase budget financing of healthсare sector in 2022 Economy 13:55
Turkmenbashi complex of oil refineries open tender for construction of hydrogen production unit Tenders 13:48
Equinor reduces liquids output from Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli Oil&Gas 13:47
Activity of most filling stations in Iran resumed Oil&Gas 13:33
Turkmenistan increases imports of Turkish leather goods Turkey 13:33
Turkey discloses cargo traffic via local ports from US in 9M2021 Turkey 13:33
Iran shares data on electricity generation of Manjil Wind Power Plant Oil&Gas 13:31
Turkey-Azerbaijan trade turnover for 9M2021 revealed Turkey 13:30
SOCAR announces planned works at Baku Oil Refinery Oil&Gas 13:22
Kazakhstan slightly increases raw sulfur production volumes Business 13:10
BSTDB reveals portfolio of signed operations in Azerbaijan (Exclusive) Finance 13:01
Turkey announces growth in foreign trade turnover Turkey 13:00
Georgian bureaucratic expenditures need to be cut - IDFI Georgia 13:00
Saudi Energy Minister says carbon offsets can help with emissions goal Arab World 12:58
Azerbaijan plans to increase living wage Society 12:48
Businessmen in Karabakh to be exempt from certain taxes, fees - ministry (PHOTO) Economy 12:48
TAP deploying new solutions to ensure efficient and secure operations Oil&Gas 12:47
Azerbaijan's state budget spending on science to grow in 2022 Business 12:47
TAP consortium to open tenders in digitalization area Oil&Gas 12:41
Iran’s NIDC discloses number of oil-gas wells drilled in country Oil&Gas 12:41
Azerbaijani ministry talks strategic importance of rivers in liberated territories Society 12:25
Azerbaijani FM tweets about anniversary of Armenia's missile attack on Barda (PHOTO) Politics 12:24
Ruins of house destroyed by Armenian missile strike on Azerbaijan's Tartar during Second Karabakh War to be museum (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 12:21
Indian military cannot operate effectively without Russian supplied equipment: CRS report Other News 12:11
Azerbaijani, foreign businessmen look to take role in restoration of industry in Karabakh Economy 11:59
Azerbaijan to increase judicial, law enforcement spending in 2022 Economy 11:43
Iran sees decrease in exports to Afghanistan Business 11:42
“Sustaining Peace in the Region: Rebuilding Karabakh” conference held in Baku State University (PHOTO) Society 11:40
Turkey ready to invest in restoration of Azerbaijan's Karabakh Business 11:23
Georgia releases data on COVID-19 cases for October 27 Georgia 11:18
Iran's exports via Isfahan Province soar Business 11:17
Azerbaijan plans to increase subsidies for Nakhchivan in 2022 Economy 11:12
