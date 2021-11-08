Turkmenistan has increased electricity exports by almost 40%

Turkmenistan increased its export of electricity by almost 40% in January-October. Deputy Prime Minister Charymyrat Purchekov reported at a meeting of the Turkmen government on Friday that for 10 months of 2021 the Ministry of Energy of the country increased supplies abroad by 33.9%, Trend reports citing Kabar.

According to him, the growth rate of electricity production in the country amounted to 111.7%. At the same time, the Ministry of Energy of Turkmenistan has fulfilled the planned target by more than 128%.