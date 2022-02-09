FMs of Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan talk bilateral relations

Today, on February 7, 2022, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov had a telephone talk with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi.

In the light of the agreements reached between the Presidents of Turkmenistan and the Republic of Kazakhstan, the heads of the foreign policy agencies of the two countries discussed the broad range of issues connected with strengthening of bilateral cooperation.

In this context, the sides agreed to further expand interstate contacts, in particular, on the line of Interstate Turkmen-Kazakh Commission on economic, scientific-technical and cultural cooperation.