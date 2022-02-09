FMs of Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan talk bilateral relations

Turkmenistan 9 February 2022 17:44 (UTC+04:00)
FMs of Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan talk bilateral relations

Today, on February 7, 2022, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov had a telephone talk with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi.

In the light of the agreements reached between the Presidents of Turkmenistan and the Republic of Kazakhstan, the heads of the foreign policy agencies of the two countries discussed the broad range of issues connected with strengthening of bilateral cooperation.

In this context, the sides agreed to further expand interstate contacts, in particular, on the line of Interstate Turkmen-Kazakh Commission on economic, scientific-technical and cultural cooperation.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Activities in Iran’s Bandar Lengeh port down
Activities in Iran’s Bandar Lengeh port down
Turkey reveals transshipment of goods from Germany in 2021
Turkey reveals transshipment of goods from Germany in 2021
Turkey unveils number of ships docking at its Ambarli port in 2021
Turkey unveils number of ships docking at its Ambarli port in 2021
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Turkmen Foreign Minister talks issues of economic and humanitarian nature with Israeli counterpart Turkmenistan 17:47
FMs of Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan talk bilateral relations Turkmenistan 17:44
Activities in Iran’s Bandar Lengeh port down Transport 17:44
Uz-Kor Gas Chemical opens tender for supply of aluminum oxychloride Tenders 17:37
Turkey reveals transshipment of goods from Germany in 2021 Turkey 17:35
Turkey unveils number of ships docking at its Ambarli port in 2021 Turkey 17:32
Number of ships docking at Turkish Bandirma port in 2021 revealed Turkey 17:28
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds Finance 17:28
Azerbaijan elects new president of its Boxing Federation Society 17:27
Organization of Turkic States discloses date and venue of next summit Politics 17:25
Teva Pharm Q4 profit rises, sees more growth in key drugs Israel 17:25
Turkey unveils number of ships docking at Gemlik port in 2021 Turkey 17:17
Passenger transportation via Iran’s Gorgan Airport surges Transport 17:17
Kyrgyzstan interested in experience of Saudi Arabia in fighting crime Kyrgyzstan 17:17
Dushanbe, Minsk discuss prospects of further expansion of bilateral cooperation Tajikistan 17:16
Number of flights from Iran’s Urmia International Airport up Transport 17:14
Turkmen company in Mary launches cold laminating process Business 17:08
Georgia appoints several new ministers Georgia 17:05
Visitor inflow to Georgia up through Tbilisi, Batumi, Kutaisi airports Georgia 17:00
Azerbaijan speeds up growth rates of manufacturing many products - minister Economy 16:57
Turkmenistan unveils volume of electricity generated by Balkanabat PP Oil&Gas 16:55
AZAL issues appeal on air ticket sales in Baku-Nakhchivan-Baku route Economy 16:47
Kazakhstan's National Bank talks situation in local exchange market after January events Kazakhstan 16:42
Uzbekistan reveals main countries in terms of imports for 2021 Uzbekistan 16:34
Honda posts 17% fall in Q3 operating profit but raises full-year view Other News 16:29
Kazakhstan's business activity index down Kazakhstan 16:23
Turkmen Commodity and Raw Material Exchange puts up cotton yarn for trade Business 16:13
Azerbaijan commissions new military unit in liberated territories (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 16:12
Level of organisation of European Gymnastics events rising every year - Farid Gayibov Society 15:56
Tesla recalls 26,681 U.S. vehicles for windshield defrosting software error US 15:54
Azerbaijan's Baku port ferry terminal's transshipment of railway wagons down Transport 15:50
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 15:45
Azerbaijan confirms 7,779 more COVID-19 cases, 6,315 recoveries Society 15:43
PMO records increase cargo movements in Iran’s Shahid Bahonar port Transport 15:37
Uzbekistan names leading countries in terms of exports for 2021 Uzbekistan 15:25
Turkey shares data for ships docking at local Iskenderun port in 2021 Turkey 15:21
Moldova intends to reinforce cooperation with Azerbaijan within GUAM Politics 15:04
ADB reveals amount of funds to be allocated to Azerbaijan in 2022 (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 15:00
Azerbaijan to сreate national artificial intelligence strategy Economy 14:57
Sudanese envoy in Israel to promote ties Israel 14:56
Cuban leader seeks scientific cooperation with Russia in talks with Skolkovo chief Other News 14:52
Maersk expects supply chain chaos to buoy 2022 profits Europe 14:49
ADB details priorities of co-op with Azerbaijan in 2022-2023 (Exclusive) Business 14:46
Georgia’s Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development resigns Georgia 14:45
Azerbaijan to continue raising issue on fate of people went missing in First Karabakh War - MFA Politics 14:41
Moldovan FM stresses importance of cooperation with Azerbaijan in energy sector Economy 14:35
Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General's Office discloses names of people arrested following "Tartar case" Society 14:27
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for February 9 Society 14:26
Iran supplies gas to certain cities, villages Oil&Gas 14:26
Moldovan FM grateful to Azerbaijan for assistance during COVID-19 pandemic Politics 14:25
Iran holds presentation of new long-range ballistic missile (PHOTO) Politics 14:24
ADB discloses revised schedule for Azerbaijan’s railway project (Exclusive) Transport 14:19
Azerbaijan, Moldova discussing issue of opening direct flights - Moldovan FM Economy 13:59
Azerbaijan ready to start process of boundary demarcation with Armenia without preconditions - Azerbaijani FM Politics 13:59
Iran looking to promote economic ties with Oman - minister Business 13:57
Uzbekistan shares data on truck exports Uzbekistan 13:57
GDP of Tajikistan exceeds $8.7 billion in 2021 Tajikistan 13:54
Russia reports over 183,000 daily COVID-19 cases Russia 13:52
Iran's FM discusses Viena talks with MPs Nuclear Program 13:51
Azerbaijan working on "Mobile Court" application Economy 13:42
Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office discloses number of victims following "Tartar case" Society 13:37
Turkmenistan’s Lebap region reveals number of exported products Business 13:36
Azerbaijan, Moldova cooperate effectively within international organizations - Azerbaijani FM Politics 13:35
Georgian Water and Power LLC announces tender on spare parts for electric motors Tenders 13:34
Demarcation of borders between Azerbaijan and Armenia to greatly strengthen security of region - CSTO Politics 13:34
Iran puts new port facilities into operation in Gilan Province Transport 13:33
Azerbaijani FM discloses timeframe for completing railway construction to border with Armenia Politics 13:32
EU closely monitors Saakashvili's health - ambassador Georgia 13:30
Moldova intends to support Azerbaijan in mine-clearance operations - Azerbaijani FM Politics 13:29
Azerbaijan and Moldova to hold political consultations - Azerbaijani FM Politics 13:28
UAE’s Masdar eyes to implement solar power plant project in Georgia Oil&Gas 13:27
Load/unload operations at Iran’s Shahid Rajaee port skyrocket Transport 13:21
Azerbaijan calls UNESCO to study its cultural heritage in Armenia Politics 13:21
Georgia's National Bank observes decrease in official reserve assets Georgia 13:19
Baku port exceeds cargo turnover forecast for 2021 Transport 13:16
Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office discloses more information on "Tartar case" Society 13:15
Young Saudi learns 3 languages through communication with expats Other News 13:12
IT firms double down on fresher hiring as attrition spikes Other News 13:11
India сalls for ensuring equality, justice for Tamil people in Sri Lanka Other News 13:10
Tesla says California plans to sue over alleged discrimination, harassment US 13:01
France's Tereos posts higher earnings, debt level stable Europe 12:55
Eni Turkmenistan Ltd opens tender for pipes repair Tenders 12:50
Uzbek company plans to increase exports of agro products to UK Uzbekistan 12:50
Equinor’s non-current assets drop in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 12:47
Azerbaijan, Russian Udmurtia to discuss trade relations at upcoming event Economy 12:45
UNESCO may consider ideas proposed during meeting of heads of Azerbaijan, Armenia, France and European Council Politics 12:43
Iran signs several agreements on domestic production Business 12:42
Indian documentary ‘Writing with Fire’ on Khabar Lahariya earns Oscar nomination Other News 12:37
Baku holding meeting between Azerbaijani FM, Moldova’s deputy PM (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 12:36
Trading in shares skyrockets at Kazakhstan Stock Exchange Finance 12:33
Foreign exchange reserves increase in Kazakhstan Finance 12:33
Baku port's oil terminal traffic grows in 2021 Oil&Gas 12:27
Iran shares data on non-oil exports from Ardabil Province Business 12:25
Kazakhstan Stock Exchange discloses 3 trends since early 2022 Finance 12:25
Vontier buys Israeli EV charging co Driivz US 12:17
World appreciated initiatives taken by India during Covid pandemic: PM Modi Other News 12:15
Georgia marks increase in wine exports to strategic markets Georgia 12:12
EIA reveals Turkmenistan's oil production forecast Oil&Gas 12:10
Kazakh-German JV opens tender to buy pumps Tenders 12:10
Sri Lankans increasingly recognise India as a true, reliable friend, says GL Peiris Other News 12:04
All news