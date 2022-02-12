President of Turkmenistan said he intends to "give way to young leaders"

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 12

Trend:

An extraordinary meeting of the Halk Maslakhaty (People’s Council) and Milli Gengesh (National Council) of Turkmenistan began its work on February 11, Trend reports citing the Turkmenistan State News Agency.

The meeting is passing under the leadership of the President of Turkmenistan, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty Milli Gengesh of Turkmenistan - President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov. To the meeting of Halk Maslakhaty of the Milli Gengesh will be attended by members of the Government, deputies of Parliament, heads of ministries and departments, political parties and public organizations, hyakims of velayats, etraps and cities, members of the velayat, etrap, city Halk Maslakhats.

The work of the meeting of the Halk Maslakhaty of the Milli Gengesh consists of two parts, the first part of which began in the morning with an extended meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers. At the meeting, the results of the work of the Government last year were summed up, the reports of the Deputy Chairmen of the Cabinet of Ministers were heard and an assessment was made of the results of their work, and the tasks of the country's socio-economic development in the current year were discussed.

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov emphasized the need to increase gross domestic product growth by at least 6 percent, increase the income of our state and develop a market economy.

Our National Leader Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov emphasized the importance of developing a new Milli Maksatnama(National Program) of the President of Turkmenistan for the period up to 2027 to improve the living conditions of the population of villages, towns, cities, etraps and the center of etraps. By possibility, more investments should be made to implement this Maksatnama(Program).

Our Head of State signed a document approving the Maksatnama for the socio-economic development of our country for 2022.

Addressing the participants of the meeting, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said that at the beginning of last year a competition was announced to determine the velayats and etraps with the highest rates of socio-economic and cultural activities in the velayats by the end of 2021. Our Head of State noted that recently, a special team led by the Professional unions of our country summed up the results of the competition. Based on this, the winner was determined and it was announced.

Our Head of State signed a decree on awarding the winner of the competition, the Hyakimlik of Dyanev etrap of theLebap velayat, with a cash prize in the amount of one million US dollars.

A break has been declared in the work of the meeting. In the break time, gives a toy sadaka (charitable celebration).

After the end of the sadaka, the meeting of the Halk Maslakhaty will continue its work. In the process, it is planned to adopt the Milli Maksatnama for Socio-Economic Development of our country from 2022 to 2052.

The adoption of this Maksatnama will become a historic event in the calendar of national development of our Independent, eternally Neutral country.

The Turkmen leader emphasized that two years ago he reached the age of a prophet and today he wants to discuss a difficult decision about himself, which he came to.

"I support the idea that the road to public administration at a new stage in the development of our country should be given to young leaders who have been brought up in a spiritual environment and in accordance with the high requirements of our time. I, as the Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty, intend to further direct my vast life and political experience to this area,” President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said.

The head of state assured his compatriots that he would continue to spare no effort in the name of a prosperous life and the great destiny of his beloved Motherland, courageous people and generations.