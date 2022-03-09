Turkmenistan's oil refineries incapable of meeting planned targets - president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov pointed to the inability of the country's oil refineries to fulfill planned targets, Trend reports via press service of Turkmengaz state concern.

He made the remark at the recent government meeting.

Berdimuhamedov after listening to the report of Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Shahym Abdrakhmanov, emphasized that despite the fact that the state provides necessary support to oil and gas complexes, there are few positive results in its activities.

State concerns "Turkmengas" and "Turkmenneft", also Turkmenbashi complex of oil refineries cannot consistently fulfill planned targets in terms of certain indicators, the president noted.

Berdimuhamedov instructed to carefully analyze current situation and propose solutions to improve the work of these industries.