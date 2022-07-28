Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan discuss prospects for further co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov held a meeting with the Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Turkmenistan Akmaljon Kuchkarov, Trend reports citing the Turkmen Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, the parties discussed further steps to implement the agreements reached at the highest level and the execution of signed documents within the framework of the recent state visit of President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov to Uzbekistan.

At the same time, the diplomats exchanged views on improving legal framework for the implementation of agreements, in particular, the “road maps” to intensify political dialogue, inter-parliamentary and trade-economic cooperation, cultural and humanitarian exchange, as well as on the implementation of investment projects between the two countries.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to maintain an active dialogue aimed at further development of Turkmen-Uzbek relations.