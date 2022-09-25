ADB focuses on implementing new projects in Turkmenistan (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is focused on the implementation of new projects in Turkmenistan, Country Director of the Asian Development Bank for Turkmenistan Artur Andrysiak, told Trend.

"The ADB is working with the Government of Turkmenistan to prepare several projects aimed at ensuring sustainable growth in the country. These projects focus on modernization of railways, financial support for exporters of small and medium-sized businesses, renewable energy sources and energy efficiency," Andrysiak said.

He noted that ADB also continues to identify project opportunities for financing the private sector in the field of renewable energy, agriculture business and other promising areas.

"We will soon begin work on the next country partnership strategy, which will cover 2024-2028 and will help inform the ADB about new directions in accordance with the updated development strategy of the country. In this regard, the bank will closely cooperate with the Government of Turkmenistan and other key stakeholders," the country director said.