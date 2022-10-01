Turkmenistan and Georgia discuss strengthening of bilateral relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov held a meeting with the new Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Georgia to Turkmenistan Konstantin Sabiashvili, Trend reports citing the Turkmen Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, the sides discussed issues of strengthening relations between the two countries, including the expansion of bilateral political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

The diplomats noted the great importance of the recent visit of Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili to the Turkmen capital of Ashgabat and the meetings held on July 20, 2022 with President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

Ambassador Konstantin Sabiashvili presented copies of his credentials to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and stressed that during his diplomatic mission in Turkmenistan he would make every effort to further expand and strengthen ties between the two countries.