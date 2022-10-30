Austria considering joint business projects with Turkmenistan - MFA (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. Austria considering joint business projects with Turkmenistan, Spokesperson of the Federal Ministry for European and International Affairs of the Republic of Austria, head of Department for Press and Information Gabriele Juen told Trend.

"Economic cooperation is an important part of our relations with Turkmenistan and there is mutual interest to further develop the bilateral economic exchange. Austrian Foreign Minister visited Turkmenistan in November 2021 together with a sizeable Austrian business delegation," - said the press secretary of the ministry.

She stressed that this visit was an excellent opportunity to explore opportunities for joint business projects and Austria is currently working on further actions in this direction.

"This year we mark the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations with Turkmenistan. Despite a considerable geographic distance, the friendly contacts between Austria and Turkmenistan have yielded good results in various areas," Juen said.

She added that Turkmenistan has established a trade representation in Vienna in 2017, and also noted that the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of both countries signed a cooperation program in November 2021, and at the moment Turkmenistan and Austria share a commitment to multilateralism and the promotion of international peace and dialogue.