Turkmen delegation to take part in international transport forum-exhibition

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Representatives of Turkmenistan will take part in TRANSTEC 2022 XVII International Forum-Exhibition, which will be held from November 29 through December 1 this year in the Russian city of St. Petersburg, Trend reports citing Orient news.

The event will be held in order to develop effective logistics solutions to ensure the mobility of supply chains of goods and services in the context of international trade and economic cooperation.

New ways and opportunities for interaction with participants in the Russian transport market, business associations, logistics companies, and major cargo carriers will be discussed at the forum. Business negotiations of market participants with the signing of partnership agreements are planned.

The forum will also be attended by delegations from Iran, India, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Uzbekistan, and other countries.

One of the key events of the rich business program of TRANSTEC will be the session "Investment solutions in the development of the logistics network on the North-South International Transport Corridor".