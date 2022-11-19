Ashgabat ready to host Turkmenistan - Azerbaijan - Türkiye trilateral summit - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. Ashgabat (Turkmenistan) is ready to host a trilateral summit, which will be held in the format of Turkmenistan- Azerbaijan - Türkiye, Trend reports with reference to Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper.

This was stated on November 18 by the Chairman of the upper house of Parliament of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov at a meeting with the Speaker of the Grand National Assembly (Parliament) of Türkiye Mustafa Shentop.

According to him, the trilateral partnership in the Turkmenistan - Azerbaijan - Türkiye format is of great importance, and Ashgabat announces its readiness to host this summit.

Berdimuhamedov stressed that in preparation for the trilateral summit, meetings of the ministers of foreign affairs, transport and energy of the three countries are being held separately, and work is underway on documents to be signed during the high-level meeting.