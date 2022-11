FMs of Turkmenistan and Russia to hold meeting in Moscow - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. A meeting will be held between Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on December 6 in Moscow, Trend reports via Russian media outlets.

This was stated during the weekly briefing on November 30 by the Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova.

According to her, Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov will visit Russia to participate in the 12th meeting of the Intergovernmental Russian-Turkmen Commission on Economic Cooperation.