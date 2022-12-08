Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan advocate diversification of energy supplies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan favor a diversified energy supply chain to international markets, particularly in the European direction, Trend reports citing the Turkmenistan Golden Age online newspaper.

This was stated on December 7 by the Chairman of the upper house of Parliament of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov at a meeting with the Chair of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) Sahiba Gafarova, who arrived in Ashgabat on a visit to the head of a parliamentary delegation.

According to him, at the moment Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan have great potential opportunities for cooperation in the energy sector.

He noted that an outstanding event was the signing in January 2021 of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Governments of Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan on the joint development of hydrocarbon resources of the Dostluk field in the Caspian Sea.

Berdimuhamedov stressed that Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan have a solid potential for cooperation, which opens up broad prospects for developing relations in the fields of economy, trade, investment, production, and energy.