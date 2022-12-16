Turkmenistan plans to create national digital network

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov signed a decree on the creation of a national intranet, Trend reports with reference to Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper.

According to the resolution, a working commission has been established in Turkmenistan to develop a concept for the formation of a national intranet.

In accordance with this resolution, the composition of the commission has been approved, which will have to take systematic measures for establishing intranet.