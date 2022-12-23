Turkmenistan, Saudi Arabia discuss development of economic ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. A meeting was held between President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, during which the development of economic ties between the countries was discussed, Trend reports citing the Turkmen Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The parties discussed the current state and prospects of interstate cooperation, which is successfully developing both in bilateral and multilateral formats, in particular, within the framework of the UN and the OIC.

Confirming the commitment of both states to the course of comprehensive cooperation, they noted the positive dynamics of trade and economic partnership and the presence of solid export-import potential for the progressive expansion of mutually beneficial business contacts.

Among the promising areas of cooperation were the fuel and energy complex, trade, investment, transport and communications, chemical and textile industries, agriculture.

At the end of the meeting, the parties expressed confidence in development of interstate relations, with the aim of developing both countries.