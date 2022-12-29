Turkmenistan Airlines resumes regular flights to Abu Dhabi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. Turkmenistan Airlines will resume regular flights on the Ashgabat - Abu Dhabi -Ashgabat route, Trend reports citing Turkmenportal.

Departures from Ashgabat to Abu Dhabi will be carried out once a week: on Fridays at 18:00 (GMT+5). The return flight from Abu Dhabi to Ashgabat will depart on the same day at 21:00 (GMT+4).

Flights from Turkmenistan to the UAE were suspended in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To date, Turkmenistan Airlines operates regular flights from Ashgabat to Istanbul (Türkiye), Moscow (Russia), Kazan (Tatarstan, Russia), Frankfurt am Main (Germany), Abu Dhabi (UAE) and Dubai (UAE).