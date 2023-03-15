Turkmenistan and Kenya establish diplomatic relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. The signing ceremony of the joint communique on the establishment of diplomatic relations between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Kenya was held in the office of Turkmen Permanent Mission to the UN in New York on March 14, 2023, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

Before the signing ceremony, negotiations were held between the Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the UN Aksoltan Atayeva, and Ambassador, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kenya to the UN, Martin Kimani.

The Permanent Representatives confirmed their interest in strengthening friendly relations between the two countries and developing bilateral political, economic and cultural cooperation, as well as cooperation in international organizations.

At the end of the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation at the bilateral and multilateral levels, and also discussed issues on the UN agenda of interest to Turkmenistan and Kenya.