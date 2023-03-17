Turkmenistan ready to consider issue of gas supplies to Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. Turkmenistan is ready to consider the issue of supplying its own gas to Türkiye today, Trend reports with reference to the Turkmen media.

This was stated by President of the Supreme Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, speaking on March 16 at the Extraordinary Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Ankara, the capital of Türkiye.

He noted that if necessary, there is a possibility of laying a power transmission line to Türkiye in parallel with the gas pipeline, and also added that Turkmenistan is ready to implement many joint large-scale projects.

Furthermore, Berdimuhamedov expressed hope that during the next visit of the head of Turkmenistan, the country will be accepted into the OTS already as a member of this organization.

A meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) was held in Ankara. The event was held within the framework of the emergency summit of the OTS, which was held on March 16 in Ankara on the topic "Disaster Emergency Management and Humanitarian Aid".