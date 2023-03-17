Turkmenistan and Bouygues discuss further opportunities for mutual co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov held a meeting with the CEO of the French Bouygues industrial group of companies Martin Bouygues, during which they discussed further opportunities for mutual cooperation, Trend reports with reference to the Turkmen media.

During the meeting held in Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan, Martin Bouygues informed President Serdar Berdimuhamedov about the state of affairs at the facilities entrusted to the company, and also announced new proposals developed taking into account the priorities of socio-economic development and grandiose reforms carried out in the country.

The president stressed that over the years of long-term cooperation, the company has offered a wide range of architectural projects and samples of urban design, and also added that the established fruitful bilateral ties also contributed to the strengthening of the Turkmen-French relations in general.

Furthermore, he emphasized that advanced architectural and engineering thinking, creativity, active use of innovative technologies, as well as strict compliance with environmental safety standards are the key guidelines of the large-scale urban development program being implemented in Turkmenistan.

In this regard, the head of state expressed readiness to consider specific proposals from the French company.

Meanwhile, the head of the Bouygues arrived in Ashgabat within the framework of the Turkmen-French business forum, in which the mission of the MEDEF international business association arrived to participate.