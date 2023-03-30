Turkmenistan participates in 10th Asia-Pacific Forum on Sustainable Development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30. The Turkmen delegation took part in the 10th Asia-Pacific Forum on Sustainable Development, which was held in Bangkok (Thailand) from March 27 through 30, Trend reports with reference to the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Malaysia.

According to the information, Turkmenistan was represented at the forum by the country's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Malaysia and Cambodia, Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) Muhammetniyaz Mashalov.

During the forum, an exchange of views took place on the main directions of strengthening international cooperation in achieving sustainable development in the countries of the Asia-Pacific region.

Meanwhile, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov signed a decree on March 29 this year according to which the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Malaysia (with residence in Kuala Lumpur) Muhammetniyaz Mashalov was simultaneously appointed ambassador to Cambodia.