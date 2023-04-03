Turkmen customs service discusses progress of implementation of web portal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. A regular meeting of the interdepartmental commission on the introduction of a "Single Window for Export-Import Operations" system in Turkmenistan was held, Trend reports with reference to the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan.

The participants discussed issues of interaction and coordinated information activities of relevant ministries and departments within the framework of a single web portal.

During the meeting, it was noted that at the moment the interaction of information systems of the Agency for Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, the tax department of the Ministry of Finance and Economy, as well as the State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan has been established, and in future plans - to connect the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the State Migration Service of Turkmenistan.

Meanwhile, the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan is the manager and owner of the unified state information web portal "Single Window for Export-Import Operations".

For the proper functioning of the platform, the service provides information exchange between authorized bodies, enterprises and organizations that carry out control activities for the transportation of goods and vehicles across the customs border of Turkmenistan.