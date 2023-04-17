Turkmenistan reveals ranking of banks with highest amount of POS terminals

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. Turkmenistan’s Dayhanbank State Commercial Bank has become the leader in terms of most POS terminals across the country, Trend reports with reference to the Central Bank of Turkmenistan.

Dayhanbank has 8,970 POS terminals as of the beginning of April 2023. Turkmenistan State Commercial Bank ranks second (8,101 terminals), followed by Halkbank Joint-Stock Commercial Bank (7,728 terminals).

At the same time, Dayhanbank POS terminals are located mainly in the regions of Turkmenistan. Thus, most of the bank's terminals are located in the Lebap (2,519), Mary (2,008), and Dashoguz (1,737) regions.

The table below shows the full rating of banks in Turkmenistan by the number of POS terminals as of 01.04.2023:

Bank: Number of POS terminals Dayhanbank State Commercial Bank of Turkmenistan 8,970 Turkmenistan State Commercial Bank 8,101 Halkbank Joint-Stock Commercial Bank 7,728 Turkmenbashi Joint-Stock Commercial Bank 5,620 Senagat Joint-Stock Commercial Bank 4,613 Rysgal Joint-Stock Commercial Bank 3,976 Turkmen-Turkish Joint-Stock Commercial Bank 1,773 State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs of Turkmenistan 1,213 Total number of POS terminals 41,995

Turkmenistan's financial sector is constantly expanding. In particular, mobile applications are being introduced, as well as the number of transactions, ATMs and POS terminals is increasing. For example, over the past six years, the number of POS terminals in the country has increased from 14,848 to 42,131 units.