Turkmenistan reveals data on number of POS terminals

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. The number of POS terminals in Turkmenistan has reached 41,995 as of the beginning of April 2023, Trend reports with reference to the Central Bank of Turkmenistan.

According to the bank, the largest number of POS terminals is in the city of Ashgabat (13,594), as well as in the Lebap (7,307) and Mary (6,995) regions.

Dayhanbank State Commercial Bank operates the largest number of POS terminals in the reporting period - 8,970. Turkmenistan State Commercial Bank (8,101) and Halkbank Joint-Stock Commercial Bank (7,728) follow this indicator.

Over the past seven years, the number of POS terminals in Turkmenistan has grown more than eight times. Thus, on January 1, 2016, there were 5,223 POS terminals in Turkmenistan, then on January 1, 2023, this figure reached 42,131.

Turkmenistan's financial sector is constantly expanding. In particular, mobile applications are being introduced to pay for various services and goods, the number of transactions is increasing, and payment methods are being offered through bank payment terminals.