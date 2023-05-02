Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan plan to conclude interstate customs agreement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan are planning to conclude an interstate agreement in the field of customs, Trend reports with reference to the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan.

This issue was discussed during the meeting of the Chairman of the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan Maksat Khudaikulyev and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kyrgyzstan to Turkmenistan Azizbek Madmarov.

During the meeting, the parties noted the need to conclude an interstate agreement in the field of customs affairs, which will lay the foundation for the development of cooperation between the customs administrations of the two countries in various areas of activity.

Furthermore, issues of increasing the effectiveness of cooperation were discussed, and issues of information exchange, comparison of statistical data, and use of the transit potential of the two countries in order to increase mutual trade turnover were considered.

During the meeting, the Ambassador was informed about the state program aimed at developing the customs authorities of Turkmenistan for 2022-2028, which involves a full-scale modernization of the country's customs system.

Meanwhile, representatives of the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan recently met with representatives of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Program on the CAREC Advanced Transit System and Information Common Exchange (CATS/ICE) project.