Turkmenistan records close to million Internet Banking service users for May 2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. There are 974,309 registered users of the Internet Banking service in Turkmenistan as of the beginning of May 2023, Trend reports with reference to the Central Bank of Turkmenistan.

According to the information, the largest number of registered users of this service lives in Mary (222,658 users) and Lebap (217,486 users) regions, as well as in the city of Ashgabat (202,163 users).

Dayhanbank has the largest number of users in the reporting period - 359,255 registered users. Turkmenistan State Commercial Bank (315,968 users) and Turkmenbashi Joint-Stock Commercial Bank (169,745 users) follow this indicator.

The Internet Banking application is used for non-cash replenishment of city and cell phones, IP-TV, and the Internet, as well as for paying loans and buying tickets for rail transport and intercity buses.

Turkmenistan's financial sector is constantly expanding. In particular, mobile applications are being introduced to pay for various services and goods, the number of transactions is increasing, and payment methods are being offered through bank payment terminals.