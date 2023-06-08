Turkmenistan Airlines plans to operate charter flights to Saudi Arabian cities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. Turkmenistan Airlines will operate eight charter flights from Ashgabat (Turkmenistan) to the Saudi Arabian cities of Jeddah and Medina, from June through July 2023, Trend reports.

According to official data, passengers from Turkmenistan wishing to visit the cities of Saudi Arabia will be delivered by Boeing 777-200 aircraft.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan plans to send more than 2,300 pilgrims to Saudi Arabia this year.

Furthermore, Turkmenistan Airlines started flying between Ashgabat (Turkmenistan) and Almaty (Kazakhstan) on June 2, 2023.