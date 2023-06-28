Turkmenabat spinning factory exceeds plan for production of cotton yarn

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28. The Turkmenabat Cotton Spinning factory, located in the Lebap region in the east of Turkmenistan, produced almost 3,395 tons of cotton yarn from January through May 2023, Trend reports.

According to the official source of Turkmenistan, during the reporting period, the production plan of the enterprise was exceeded by 9.4 percent.

In value terms, in the first 5 months of this year, the enterprise manufactured products worth almost 62.93 million Turkmen manats ($18.01 million).

Of the total volume produced from January through May this year, the cotton spinning mill exported 734 tons of cotton yarn worth 12.53 million Turkmen manats ($3.58 million).

Turkmenistan plans to allocate more than $300 million for the implementation of over 30 projects in the textile industry by 2025.

Major investments will be directed not only to expanding existing capacities but also to creating more than 10 new production facilities based on current enterprises.