Enterprises of Turkmenistan's Lebap region double export of industrial products

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. Private enterprises located in the Lebap region in the east of Turkmenistan exported industrial goods worth more than $4.5 million abroad from January through May 2023, Trend reports.

According to the official source of Turkmenistan, compared with the corresponding period last year, the volume of exports of industrial products in the region has more than doubled.

The number of Lebap entrepreneurs involved in foreign trade activities has also increased. If last year during this period 8 private enterprises exported their products to other countries, this year their number has reached 12.

The export items were special surfaced waterproofing bitumen-polymer material, liquid bitumen mastic, polyethylene pipes, polypropylene and polyethylene bags, canvas batting, regenerated fiber, plastic hangers, and batteries.

Meanwhile, over the past year, private enterprises of the Lebap region exported industrial goods worth $11.1 million, which is almost 29 percent more than in 2021 ($8.6 million).

The country is working to modernize and improve sectors of the national economy, develop private entrepreneurship, and increase the competitiveness of the national economy and export potential.