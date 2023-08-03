Transportation via Caspian Sea is vital for Turkmenistan's sustainable development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 3. Transportation through the Caspian Sea is important for both Turkmenistan and the rest of the Central Asian countries for free, open and sustainable development, a source at the Embassy of Japan in Turkmenistan told Trend.

It was noted that the Caspian Sea Route is attracting more and more attention as an alternative transport corridor after the outbreak of hostilities in Ukraine.

The embassy said that in this context, Japan organized the public symposium 'Connectivity with Central Asia and the Caucasus' in March 2023: the 12th Tokyo Dialogue under the 'Central Asia plus Japan' Dialogue.

"In this symposium, the experts from the countries of Central Asia and Caucasus, including Turkmenistan, exchanged views at the practitioners level, and had meaningful discussions, focusing on the facilitation of logistics for further utilization of the 'Caspian Sea Route',"the embassy added.

Meanwhile, sea transportation across the Caspian Sea provides Turkmenistan with a unique opportunity to improve the country's economic performance.

The development of maritime transport contributes to the development of international trade, the modernization of port infrastructure, economic diversification, transport logistics, and tourism.