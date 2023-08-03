Turkmenistan, France review development of economic and energy cooperation

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, August 3. Turkmenistan and France discussed plans for upcoming joint meetings on the development of partnerships in the fields of economy and energy, Trend reports.

Maksat Charyev, the ambassador of Turkmenistan to France, and Brice Roquefeuil, the director of the department for continental Europe at the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reportedly spoke about these concerns.

The parties agreed that a meeting of the intergovernmental Turkmen-French commission for economic cooperation and a gathering of their working group on energy cooperation would both be held soon during the conference.

They noted that the purpose of these occasions is to improve understanding amongst the nations in these regions.

Additionally, the French Foreign Ministry envoy and the Turkmenistan-based ambassador paid close attention to the planning of high-level visits.

Turkmenistan and France are actively growing their commercial relations, which makes it easier to share knowledge and technologies. The Turkmen economy is diversified, with French businesses investing in areas including energy, transportation, telecommunications, and agriculture. Joint investment projects help build infrastructure and create new jobs, which in turn benefits the economies of both nations.