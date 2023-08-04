Turkmenistan demonstrates stable GDP growth rate in 1H2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 4. The growth rate of Turkmenistan's GDP from January through June 2023 remained at the level of 6.2 percent, Trend reports.

According to official data, this was announced by the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov at an expanded meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers.

Berdimuhamedov stressed that large-scale construction of industrial and social facilities continues in the country, and also added that in accordance with the National Rural Program, capital investments in the amount of over 1.4 billion Turkmen manats ($400.7 million) were disbursed during the reporting period.

Furthermore, he stated that residential buildings with an area of about 1.4 million square meters have been commissioned in the regions, cities and districts of the country, and industrial facilities, kindergartens, schools and other structures are being built on a planned basis.

During the meeting, the government reviewed the outcomes of its economic efforts for the first six months of 2023, deliberated on draft documents, and discussed the key objectives for the socio-economic development of the country.