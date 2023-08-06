Turkmenistan discloses amount of raw materials sold on its commodity exchange

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, August 6. The State Commodity and Raw Material Exchange of Turkmenistan held trades in foreign currency last week, the total amount of which amounted to approximately $11.6 million, Trend reports.

Entrepreneurs from the UAE, Malta, Ukraine and Afghanistan purchased polypropylene, aviation kerosene, liquefied gas produced by the Turkmennebit State Concern, as well as urea manufactured at the technological enterprises of the Turkmenhimiya State Concern.

At the same time, businessmen from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, the UAE, Hong Kong and Kyrgyzstan purchased dyed terry products, packaging fabric and cotton yarn for foreign currency.

A total of 14 transactions were registered at the auctions of the State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan last week.

The State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan was established on July 29, 1994. It is the most important body of state regulation of export-import operations.