Turkmenistan proposes to convene an international forum on food security

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 20. President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, speaking at the plenary session of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in New York City, said that the country is taking the initiative to convene a major international forum on food security, Trend reports.

The head of state stressed that this forum will be organized in cooperation with the World Food Program, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF).

He also expressed readiness to provide conditions for holding such an event in the capital of Turkmenistan within the agreed time frame.

Furthermore, Berdimuhamedov proposed to convene a high-level meeting on the occasion of World Sustainable Transport Day, as well as to create a meeting on security in Central Asia, and expressed readiness to hold the first meeting in Ashgabat in 2024.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan attaches the highest priority to the development of agriculture and rural areas. This includes the introduction of modern agricultural methods, the training of agricultural workers, and the improvement of infrastructure for the storage and processing of agricultural products, which ensures the food security of the country.