Turkmenistan to hold investment forum involving UK, Germany and French entrepreneurs

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 31. Turkmenistan plans to hold a number of investment forums with the participation of entrepreneurs from UK, Germany and France, Trend reports.

This was stated by Guvanch Agadzhanov, Chairman of Turkmenistan's Turkmennebit State Concern, at a news conference concluding the 28th International Conference and Exhibition 'Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan—2023' (OGT-2023).

According to him, the Turkmen-German and Turkmen-UK investment forums are planned to be held before the end of this year, with one of these events perhaps taking place as early as November.

He stated that Turkmenistan aims to host a visiting investment forum in Paris in 2024, as well as a scientific and environmental conference in the new administrative center of the Ahal region, Arkadag, next summer.

Furthermore, Agadzhanov added that the traditional International Conference and Exhibition 'Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan' is scheduled for October 2024 in Ashgabat.

Meanwhile, the planned events emphasize Turkmenistan's desire to strengthen international ties and expand cooperation with European business, which reflects the country's strategy to attract foreign investment and technology for the development of key sectors of the economy, including the oil and gas industry.

