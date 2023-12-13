Turkmenistan and Iran discuss comprehensive development of co-op

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 13. Turkmenistan and Iran discussed a wide range of issues related to the development of bilateral relations, Trend reports.

The talks were held between Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Reza Najafi, who arrived in Ashgabat on a working visit.

During the meeting, the sides stressed the importance of visits and meetings at the highest and highest levels in strengthening a constructive and trusting political dialogue between the two friendly countries.

As part of the discussion on the development of trade and economic ties between them, attention was paid to cooperation in the gas industry, electric power industry and transport.

In this context, the importance of holding a complex of trade and economic events and meetings in November this year in Ashgabat was emphasized.

Furthermore, cultural and humanitarian cooperation, based on the common historical, cultural and spiritual traditions of the two peoples, was identified as one of the key areas of Turkmen-Iranian relations, in connection with which the need for further expansion of cultural and humanitarian ties was noted.

Meanwhile, the development of cooperation between Turkmenistan and Iran occupies one of the main places in the modern geopolitical dynamics of the region, based on the common interests and strategic benefits of both countries.

Economic partnerships in the fields of energy, transport and trade, as well as joint infrastructure projects such as the construction of transport corridors, play an important role in strengthening mutually beneficial relations.