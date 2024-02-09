Turkmenistan and Airbus explore space sector coopetition opportunities

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 9. Turkmenistan and Airbus company discussed the possibilities of cooperation in the space sector, Trend reports.

According to the official source, these issues were discussed during a meeting between the Chairman of the Turkmen Transport and Communications (Turkmenaragatnashyk) Agency Hajymyrat Hudaygulyev, and a high-ranking delegation from Airbus, headed by Vice President for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, Jacques Garrigue.

During the meeting, representatives of the company offered Turkmenistan remote monitoring and space photography services, which underlines the recognition of Turkmenistan's potential in the field of advanced space technologies.

The Turkmen side noted that cooperation with Airbus opens up new opportunities for Turkmenistan in the space sector, adding that the development of the space industry is of great importance on a global scale, and Turkmenistan, which has proven its reliability as a partner of leading companies, is ready to actively use advanced technologies and promote space research at the regional and global levels.

Meanwhile, cooperation between Airbus company and Turkmenistan extends to various fields, including aviation, the space industry and infrastructure projects.

In general, Airbus provides Turkmenistan with advanced technologies and solutions in the field of aviation, such as modernization and renewal of the air fleet, as well as consulting on the development of airports and infrastructure projects.

