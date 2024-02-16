Green energy pops in co-op talks between Turkmenistan and UNECE

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 16. Turkmenistan and the UN Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) discussed prospects for cooperation in the field of green energy, Trend reports.

According to an official source, these prospects were discussed during a meeting between Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Myakhri Byashimova and Director of the Sustainable Energy Division of the UNECE, Dario Liguti, who arrived in Ashgabat.

During the meeting, prospects for cooperation in the fields of green energy, sustainable energy, and reduction of methane emissions were discussed, as were the results of the 'Straight Talk': Synergy between Renewable Energy Sources and Natural Gas in Turkmenistan meeting held in Ashgabat the day before.

The Deputy Minister noted the participation of the Turkmen side, led by the President of Turkmenistan, at the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP-28) in Dubai and Turkmenistan's commitment to solving global problems by joining the Global Methane Pledge.

In this context, the parties touched upon the upcoming Global Methane Forum to be held in Geneva in March 2024, as well as the holding of a round table within the framework of the forum to discuss measures to reduce methane emissions in Central Asia.

During the conversation, issues of interaction in terms of UNECE expert support in the field of solar and wind energy, as well as the development and implementation of advanced energy storage and transmission technologies, were also discussed.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan is actively directing efforts towards the development of renewable energy, including wind and solar energy, while the country is striving to diversify its energy base and reduce dependence on hydrocarbon resources, encouraging investments in the wind and solar energy sectors.

These efforts not only contribute to reducing greenhouse gas emissions but also contribute to strengthening energy security and sustainable development in the region.

