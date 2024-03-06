In Turkmenistan, OSCE Heads of Central Asian Missions aim to forge regional co-op

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 6. The heads of OSCE Heads of Missions in Central Asia met in Turkmenistan to discuss key regional priorities for cross-regional cooperation, OSCE Secretary-General Helga Maria Schmid wrote on his page on X, Trend reports.

"Delighted to meet OSCE Heads of Missions in Central Asia and discuss key regional priorities for cross-regional cooperation. Big thanks to the Head of the OSCE Center in Ashgabat John MacGregor, and the outstanding staff of the Center in Ashgabat for hosting us," the OSCE Secretary-General noted.

A regional meeting of the chiefs of OSCE missions from Central Asian countries was held in the OSCE Center building in Ashgabat, where topical problems of cooperation and regional center activities within the framework of the OSCE's three aspects were discussed.



OSCE Secretary-General Helga Maria Schmid, Turkmen Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Myakhri Byashimova, OSCE Heads of Missions in Central Asian nations, regional mission staff, and the OSCE Secretariat all attended the ceremony.