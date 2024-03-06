OSCE looks to strengthen long-term cooperation with Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 6. The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) is interested in further strengthening the long-term fruitful cooperation with Turkmenistan, covering a wide range of areas, Trend reports.

According to an official source, OSCE Secretary-General Helga Maria Schmid said this during a meeting in Ashgabat city with President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov noted that Turkmenistan, implementing a foreign policy based on the principles of positive neutrality, attaches great importance to joining efforts to maintain peace, security and stable progress in the world.

He expressed confidence that the meeting of the OSCE Secretary General and the Environment Ministers of Central Asia countries, which took place on March 4 in Ashgabat city, will serve to intensify a fruitful dialogue in this area.

Noting that Turkmenistan has significant energy potential, the Head of state expressed the view that it is necessary to carry out specific activities within the OSCE framework to ensure access to the world market and transit of energy resources, including political, financial and environmental aspects.

At the same time, the need to establish fruitful relations in the transport system was emphasized, as well as Turkmenistan's readiness to deepen cooperation in specific areas.

Meanwhile, the OSCE Center has been working in Ashgabat since 1999, and within the framework of joint plans with Turkmenistan, over the past 25 years, it has implemented more than 500 projects in various fields with the country.

