Turkmenistan mulls formation of strategic advisory council with UN

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 8. Turkmenistan is interested in establishing a strategic advisory council with the UN, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the state Rashid Meredov said at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers held the previous day, Trend reports.

According to him, the creation of the council is proposed in order to bring Turkmenistan's national programs and international initiatives in line with the requirements of the time, to establish a systemic partnership within the framework of projects implemented jointly with the UN and its relevant structures.

He noted that the activities of this council will be focused on solving such tasks as coordinating steps for the preparation, selection and approval of projects together with specialized UN agencies and developing proposals for the Government of Turkmenistan in this regard.

Furthermore, Meredov stressed that it is also envisaged to study international initiatives put forward in the format of the Community of Nations and, based on expediency, prepare proposals for the Turkmen side to join them and support them.

At the same time, it is proposed to monitor the implementation of tasks arising from the program 'Revival of a New Era of a Powerful State: The National Program of Socio-Economic Development of Turkmenistan in 2022-2052' and the adopted national action plans, as well as discussion of ways to implement them in practice, the minister added.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan continues to actively cooperate with the UN, strengthening its role in the international community through participation in numerous programmatic and humanitarian initiatives.