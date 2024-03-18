Turkmenistan to create enterprise for production of uninterruptible power supply

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 18. Turkmenistan plans to create an enterprise called 'Üznüksiz çesme' for the production of uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), Trend reports.

According to an official source, this was stated by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers for Construction and Industry of Turkmenistan Baymyrat Annamamedov at an online meeting of the government.

"The new production with equity participation by 'Aşgabatenergo' of the Turkmenenergo State Electric Power Corporation of the Ministry of Energy of Turkmenistan and the individual enterprise 'Üznüksiz hyzmat' will make it possible to contribute to the industrialization of the country, reduce the number of imported equipment for collecting and storing electric energy, as well as create new jobs," he said.

Summarizing the report, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov focused on the need to continue the reforms carried out in the country, in particular, work on the production of import-substituting products.

Noting the importance of establishing in Turkmenistan the production of uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), which are of great importance for our country, the head of state stressed that the activities of the joint economic company being created in this area should be conducted in accordance with modern requirements and gave the Deputy Chairman relevant instructions in this regard.

Meanwhile, in response to the desire to diversify the economy, Turkmenistan is actively investing in the development of the industrial sector, creating new enterprises in key industries such as petrochemicals, textile production, and energy to stimulate economic growth and reduce dependence on oil revenues.

Through reforms and simplification of business registration procedures, Turkmenistan seeks to attract both local and foreign investments, encouraging the creation of new enterprises and contributing to the development of an attractive investment climate in the country.

