Turkmenistan explores trade facilitation collaboration with GIZ

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 19. Turkmenistan and the German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ) discussed cooperation in trade facilitation, Trend reports.

According to the official source, these issues were discussed during a meeting in Ashgabat between representatives of the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan and the Program Coordinator of Trade Facilitation in Central Asia of the GIZ Asel Uzagalieva.

Uzagalieva briefed the Turkmen side at the discussion about the "Trade Facilitation in Central Asia" project, which was carried out in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan and concluded in December 2023.



She mentioned that the German Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development was the project's client, with a total expenditure of 7 million euros.



It was mentioned that these nations received assistance from the initiative in standardizing, streamlining, and digitizing processes as part of the framework for putting the World Trade Organization (WTO) accord on trade facilitation into effect.

Meanwhile, the German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ) is a German development agency headquartered in Bonn and Eschborn (Germany), providing services in the fields of international cooperation and international educational work.