Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan forge negotiations on comprehensive cooperation

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 28. Turkmenistan discussed the development of cooperation in various areas with Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, this was discussed during a meeting between Turkmenistan's Ambassador to Tashkent, Shadurdy Meredov, and Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister, Bakhtiyor Saidov.

During the meeting, the parties held detailed and fruitful negotiations on the entire range of bilateral relations in political, trade, economic, transport, communication, cultural, humanitarian, and other fields, as well as exchanged views on topical international and regional issues of mutual interest.

The diplomats highlighted the successful development of interstate cooperation in recent years due to the fraternal relations between the leaders of the two countries.

At the end of the meeting, the interlocutors expressed confidence that bilateral relations based on strong ties of friendship and good neighborliness will continue to develop successfully on a mutually beneficial basis.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan continue to deepen their relations, focusing on developing economic cooperation, increasing trade and investment, as well as joint projects in the fields of energy, transport, and culture.

Within the framework of this partnership, both countries actively cooperate to create favorable business conditions, exchange experience and technology, and strengthen trust and understanding between people.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel