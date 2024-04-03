Turkmenistan promotes digital cooperation in partnership with UNCTAD

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 3. The State Customs Service of Turkmenistan and the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) discussed the development of cooperation in the field of digitalization, Trend reports.

According to the official source, these issues were discussed during a meeting in Ashgabat between a representative of the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan and the Regional Coordinator of UNCTAD, Dmitry Godunov.

During the meeting, the parties discussed a number of issues related to the implementation of the 'Concept for the Development of the Digital Economy in Turkmenistan for 2019–2025'.

It was noted that within the framework of the first and second stages of the implementation of the concept, the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan has successfully implemented the UNCTAD Automated System for Customs Data (ASYCUDA) electronic declaration and is effectively working on the introduction of a single window for export-import operations.

At the same time, the parties noted that, in accordance with the third stage of the development of the digital economy of Turkmenistan, it is proposed to introduce the third phase of digitalization of the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan.

In this regard, they discussed the proposals developed by UNCTAD for the implementation of the third stage of the digitalization of customs authorities in Turkmenistan.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan's cooperation with UNCTAD is aimed at developing the country's economic opportunities through supporting investment policy, improving trade, and ensuring sustainable development.

The partnership is based on the exchange of expertise and experience in the fields of trade, investment, technical assistance, and strategy development, contributing to the strengthening of infrastructure and increasing the competitiveness of the national economy, as well as contributing to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals until 2030.

