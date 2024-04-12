ADB unveils quantity of projects in Turkmenistan within CAREC Program

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 12. Turkmenistan is currently implementing 17 projects under the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Program launched by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Trend reports.

According to CAREC data, the country is currently implementing projects such as Promoting Gender Equality in the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation Region, Strengthening Approaches for Operationalizing Diversified Growth in Central Asia (formerly Implementing Domestic Approaches on Economic Diversification Phase 1), Better Customs for Better Client Services in Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation Countries, Implementing the Integrated Trade Agenda in the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation Program, and the National Power Grid Strengthening Project.

Furthermore, the program also implements the CAREC 2, 3, and 6 (Turkmenabat-Mary-Ashgabat-Turkmenbashi) Railway Modernization Projects, Modernizing Sanitary and Phytosanitary Measures to Facilitate Trade, Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) Natural Gas Pipeline Project, Modernization of Sanitary and Phytosanitary Measures for Food Safety, Energy Efficiency, and Renewable Energy for Sustainable Water Management in Turkmenistan.

At the same time, the Regional Power Interconnection Project, the North-South Railway Project, Improving Energy Efficiency in the Residential Buildings Sector of Turkmenistan, the North-South Railway Project (another direction of the project), the construction of the Bereket-Etrek-Turkmenistan-Iran Border Railway, the procurement of two oil tankers, and preparing the Regional Gas Transmission Improvement Project in the Central Asia Republics are also included in the list of currently implemented projects in Turkmenistan.

Meanwhile, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) developed the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Program in 1997 to promote economic cooperation between Central Asian countries and neighboring Transcaucasia and South Asia regions.