Turkmenistan, US forge partnership through successful consultations

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 15. Turkmenistan and the US discussed the current state and prospects for the development of bilateral relations, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, this topic was discussed in Ashgabat city during the next round of annual political consultations between Turkmenistan and the US.

The Turkmen delegation at the talks was headed by Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov, and the US delegation was headed by John Mark Pommersheim, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Central Asian Affairs.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the current state and prospects for the development of Turkmen-US relations, as well as exchanged views on topical international issues, including regional and global security.

Among the priority areas of cooperation, trade, and economic ties, ecology, culture, education, and the humanitarian sphere were noted.

Special attention was paid to the importance of regular meetings at the Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan and the approved roadmap in the field of education.

The importance of the Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the educational field, confirming the commitment of the countries to cultural and educational programs, was emphasized.

Furthermore, the negotiators touched upon environmental issues, during which the US side welcomed Turkmenistan's accession to the Global Methane Pledge.

Meanwhile, cooperation between Turkmenistan and the US through consultations has become an important mechanism for discussing common interests and resolving issues related to politics, economics, and security.

Through regular consultations, the two countries exchange views, coordinate actions, and look for ways to resolve problematic issues, which contributes to the development of trust and strengthening partnership.

