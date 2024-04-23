Turkmenistan and South Korea view cooperation horizons

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 23. Turkmenistan and South Korea discussed the course of fruitful bilateral cooperation, Trend reports.

According to the official source, this topic was discussed during the meeting of the Ambassador of Turkmenistan in Seoul, Begench Durdyyev, with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of South Korea, Kim Taejin.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on topical issues of bilateral relations and stressed the positive dynamics of the development of mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields.

The diplomats reviewed in detail the state and prospects of interstate cooperation in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian fields.

Furthermore, they paid special attention to the importance of regular contacts at the highest level to further strengthen friendly relations between Turkmenistan and South Korea.

At the end of the meeting, the Turkmenistan's Ambassador and the Deputy Minister of the South Korean Foreign Ministry noted the wide opportunities for building up multifaceted cooperation that meets the interests of the two countries.

Meanwhile, the development of cooperation between Turkmenistan and South Korea is a dynamic process based on mutual interests and the desire to deepen economic, technological and cultural ties.

The two countries actively cooperate in such areas as energy, oil and gas industry, information technology and education, which contributes to the expansion of the exchange of experience, technology and investment, as well as contributes to the development of international trade cooperation and the creation of a favorable climate for long-term partnership.

